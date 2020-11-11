Dog jumped wall and bit woman

A woman was bit by a dog and required stitches, last Thursday's sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

Appearing before the court was the dog's owner Petra Kiovacova (30) of Raheenphelan, Glebe, Donaghmore.

She was charged with having an uncontrolled dog at her address on September 17, 2019.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that it was an unfortunate incident.

On the day in question the dog had jumped a wall and bit a lady who was passing at the time.

The woman had subsequently required stitches.

Up to that there never had been an issue with the dog.

After the incident Ms Kiovacova had got rid of the dog. Ms Fitzpatrick drew attention to the fact that Ms Kiovavova had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

She had gotten rid of the dog and had written a letter of apology to the woman who was injured.

She also had €1,000 in court as compensation.

Judge Stained ordered that the sum of money go towards compensation and applied the Probation Act.