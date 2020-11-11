Laois woman on cocaine crashed car while driving with children in Tullamore

A woman who crashed a car with her children in the back seat claimed she had been given cocaine by another person in the emergency accommodation, Tullamore District Court was told.

Judge Catherine Staines heard that Ashling Ruane, aged 42 and with an address at 21 Chestnut Avenue, Ridge Road, Portlaoise had been driving a car in a very erratic manner through different roundabouts on the Tullamore bypass.

Garda Sergeant James O'Sullivan said a friend of the woman's was in the front of the car and there were two children in the back, aged 11 and eight.

Ms Ruane eventually crashed into a ditch and when a sample was taken from her in Tullamore Hospital it was found to contain cocaine, cannabinoids and amphetamines.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Ms Ruane had found herself in difficulty because she was in emergency accommodation and another party in that accommodation had given her cocaine the day before and she did not think it would still be in her system.

Mr Farrelly said the defendant was bipolar and had a lot of difficulty in her life.

She had been in the Cuan Mhuire treatment centre and her children were in care.

Judge Staines convicted Ms Ruane of drug driving on September 3, 2018 at the Heath, Tullamore and fined her €300.

A four-year disqualification from driving was also imposed on the woman.

Summonses for alleged dangerous driving at Clonminch, Tullamore, Cloghanbane, Tullamore and Ballard, Tullamore were struck out.