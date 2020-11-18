Called Gardaí 'fat pigs' when they found him

A man verbally abused Gardai and tried to kick them, Portlaoise district court heard.

Keith McEvoy (36) of Apartment 5, Fielbrook, Portlaoise appeared before the court charged with intoxication in a public place and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place.

The court heard that on September 18, 2020 at St. Brigid’s Place Portlaoise Gardai found Mr McEvoy with no shirt on and shouting.

The attending Garda got awful abuse and with Mr McEvoy calling them “fat pigs” and “c****.”

He also attempted to kick them.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr McEvoy had had difficulties in the past, but he had behaved himself in recent times.

Defending Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald noted Sgt Kirby's comments that Mr McEvoy had got his act together.

On the day in question he had got bad news regarding the maintenance of his 13 year old son.

He had drank spirits and he reacted in a volatile manner.

He was genuinely contrite. He had written a letter of apology to Garda Feehily.

He had tried hard to get over addiction issues. He had pleaded guilty early.

“If you did not drink so hard you might have money for maintenance,” Judge Staines told him.

“The only reason your not getting a prison sentence is that Sgt Kirby spoke up for you.

“These were disgusting words to the Gardai.”

She ordered a restorative justice report for February 11 and told him to pay €100 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.