Man threatened and intimidated over drugs debt

A Mountrath man facing drugs charges received the benefit of the Probation Act after Portlaoise court heard that he had been threatened and intimidated by people in the drug trade.

Appearing at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday was Codie Doheny (22) of 62 Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

Mr Doheny was charged with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court heard that on May 13, 2019 at 62 Kiln Lane, Mountrath the gardai executed a search warrant.

They found 37.9 grams of cannabis, €850 in cash, scales and a tick list.

Defending solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that the 22-year man old lived with his mother.

He suffered from significant anxiety and mental health issues. He was acutely addicted to weed and cocaine.

Mr Fitzgerald said that he reason he was selling drugs was that he was made do it for his own safety.

“He owed €3,500 in a coke debt. The man he owed it to had been locked up and he had passed the debt onto the 'big guys,'” Mr Fitzgerald outlined to the court.

He said that Mr Doheny had been threatened and the doors and windows of his house had been smashed.

He was in a precarious position.

Judge Catherine Staines sought Garda confirmation of the threats and property damage.

Garda Tier told her he believed the threats to Mr Doheny to be genuine. The incidents and attack on the house had been reported to the Gardai. There had been menacing phone calls and threats.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he was in breach of a suspended sentence from the Circuit Court. She sent him back to appear at the Circuit Court in Tullamore on November 26.

She noted that he was under the auspices of the mental health services. “Serious drug dealers are causing havoc and devastation and using violence and threats,” she stated.

“I am satisfied that these threats were made.”

She ordered the probation act on these charges.

She ordered that the €850 be paid to Laois Domestic Violence.