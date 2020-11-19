'Don't put your life at risk' student warned

A 19-year old man was warned not to put his whole life at risk, when he appeared at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

Ellias Dom Mazapi (19) of 5 Colliers Wood, Portlaoise was charged with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply at Portlaoise Leisure Centre on August 16, 2020.

Defence Solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a student in Athlone studying culinary arts.

Mr Meagher said that during a gap in his studies he had become involved with certain company.

As a result he had purchased products off the internet which were cannabis jellies.

Mr Meagher told the court that this product had flooded the market.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that there was evidence of drug dealing with cannabis infused jellies for sale on a snapchat account.

Philip Meagher told the court that when Mr Mazapi's parents became aware of the situation, strict sanctions were imposed at home.

The group with which Mr Mazapi was associatinng were no longer present in his life and he was getting on with his studies and sport.

He had also pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Catherine Staines ordered a probation report for February 18.

“You can get 12 months in prison for this,” she warned Mr Mazapi.

“Don't put your whole life at risk.”