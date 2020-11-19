Suspended sentence for Laois woman

A suspended three month prison sentence was imposed on a Portlaoise woman charged with assault.

Before the court was Sharon Greene of 74 O'Moore Place, Portlaoise. She was charged with assault on August 5, 2019 at Main Street, Portlaoise. The case had been adjourned from the summer for a victim impact report.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick told the court it was a combination of what she thought she heard on the night and drink. She had one daughter with difficulties and she thought she was the target of comments on the night.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the victim impact report. The injured party had difficulties with a foot since and patches of her hair had been pulled out.

She imposed three months in prison, suspended for one year. Ms Greene was told to pay €500 to the court poor box. A previous sum of €100 had been paid and a letter of apology had been handed in.