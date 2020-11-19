ALERT: Gardaí issue warning about scams targeting local people
Text message scams warning from gardaí
Gardaí have issued a warning in relation to ongoing text message scams.
Gardaí are advising the public to never click a link in an unsolicited text and to never give away personal data like your pin, card numbers and passwords.
If you have been a victim of such a scam, report it to your nearest garda station.
