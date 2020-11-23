Eagle-eyed off duty garda leads to seizure of over €10,000 of suspected cocaine
An off duty garda's vigilance led to a €10,000 drugs bust in Co Kerry over the weekend.
On Saturday, an off duty garda saw a man enter an apartment in Listowel with something concealed under his top.
Surveillance was carried out and Gardaí seized €10,300 of suspected cocaine.
No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
