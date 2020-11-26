Man charged with alleged sex assault

A man who was let into a house by a woman became agitated when she would not let him hug her and he then allegedly sexually assaulted her, last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

The 27-year-old defendant, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, is to appear before Portlaoise Circuit Court after Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction due to the serious nature of the incident.

He is charged with sexual assault on August 21, 2019.

Sergeant JJ Kirby outlined to the court that the defendant had called to the victim’s house in an intoxicated state, and was soaking wet.

The injured party gave the defendant some food and dry clothes.

He later became agitated and started throwing things around the room.

He then wanted a hug from the injured party and when she refused he became more agitated and grabbed her in a headlock.

During the incident he touched the woman’s breast and vagina through her clothes.

“She bit him on the hand and he released his grip,” Sgt Kirby said. The woman went to another room and rang gardaí, he added.

The case was adjourned to allow for a book of evidence to be prepared.