'You have to give it up,' Judge tells man in Laois court

A man was found to be in possession of 20 grammes of cannabis following a search by gardaí in Portlaoise.

Kamil Kozlowski of 21 Fernsdale, Fernsbridge, Monasterevin, Co Kildare was charged with possession of drugs and possession for sale or supply at Portlaoise Garda Station on September 5 last, at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court the defendant was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped.

When the defendant was told he was going to be searched, he became agitated and eventually had to be handcuffed.

When he was searched by gardaí he was found to be in possession of cannabis, valued at €400.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the defendant is an affable person, who was employed in a clothes shop, but is currently out of work due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“He has a chronic weed addiction,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“He did not cover himself in glory at the time of the arrest,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

He has reduced his intake of cannabis, but may need further assistance, his solicitor said.

“He appears to have a good future ahead of him, if he comes to terms with his weed addiction,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“Do you know you may serve 12 months in prison, this is extremely serious,” Judge Catherine Staines said to the defendant.

Adjourning the case to February 12 next, Judge Staines said she will require urine analysis.

“You have to give it up,” she said of the defendant’s use of drugs.