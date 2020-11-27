Woman fined for driving offences

A woman faced hit and run charges after a minor collision with a pedestrian who was on his way to a game in O’Moore Park, at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

As a result of the incident Olive Harte of Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly faced charges in relation to failing to remain at the scene, failing to stop, failing to report the incident and failure to give information at Fr Brown Avenue, Portlaoise on June 29, 2019.

The court heard the incident happened near O’Moore Park GAA grounds.

The injured party was walking to the ground and his foot became stuck between the bumper of the car and the road.

Sergeant JJ Kirby said the driver had to reverse the car so the injured party could release his foot.

The driver then reversed the car and left the scene, he told the court.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick told the court the area had been extremely busy due to a large amount of people going to a game.

The injured party was walking on the road and the defendant came in contact with him, due to the large crowd.

After the incident, “he headed on into the match,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

“She spoke to his friend and he said he was okay,” Ms Fitzpatrick said of the defendant.

The woman is a mother of two children who are in college.

“She has been driving for 26 years without blemish,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

A fine of €100 was imposed.