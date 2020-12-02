Items stolen in burglary from Laois house and shed

There was a break-in of a house and shed in Laois on Tuesday evening December 1, with items stolen.

Laois Offaly Garda Division have asked the public to assist them in their investigation of the crime.

The burglary happened some time between 4.30pm and 7pm, in a townsland called Castlegrogan.

"Both a shed and a house was broken into and power tools and a large TV were stolen," the Gardaí report.

Abbeyleix Gardaí are investigating and appealing for information on any suspicious activity between Rathdowney and Errill on the the day of December 1.

"Any information would be appreciated especially if you passed through the location at the times. Dash cam footage would be helpful," they said.

Call Abbeyleix Garda Station on 057 8730580