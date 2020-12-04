Laois Offaly Kildare Division Gardaí make arrests which required armed and air garda support

Three men have been arrested in Tullamore as part of a large scale Garda operation involving the Armed Support Unit in the town today.

A number of searches were carried out in the Offaly town on Friday, December 4 as part of ongoing operations targeting local criminality and anti-social behaviour.

A total of 10 locations were searched and three persons arrested.

The operation involved members of the Armed Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Air Support unit, Laois/Offaly Drugs Units, District Detective unit and members of the regular Garda units based in Tullamore.

Three males aged 49, 33 and 36 years were arrested following the searches and detained at Tullamore Garda station. They have since been charged to appear before upcoming sittings of the District Court.

A number of offensive weapons and tools were seized along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth €1400 (analysis pending).