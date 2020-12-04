Knife and hurl allegedly used in a two-man fight in Abbeyleix

A two-man altercation in Abbeyleix allegedly resulted in one man getting stabbed in the arm, while the other was left severely bruised and needing stitches after being struck a number of times with a hurl.

At Portlaoise District Court, Alan Byrne (36), Apt 1, Horan House, Ballyroan, was charged with assault causing harm, at 14 Balladine Heights, Abbeyleix, on September 14 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence there was an altercation between two men and it was alleged that the accused took a hurl off the injured party and struck him with it to the head and body a number of times, before he allegedly headbutted him. The injured party required five stitches and suffered severe bruising to his head and face area, said Sgt Kirby.

The court heard that the injured party in the case had also been charged in connection with the incident, with jurisdiction refused in his case by the district court judge.

Judge Staines asked what injuries had Mr Byrne sustained in the altercation, to which Mr Byrne informed her he had been stabbed in the left arm.

The matter was adjourned to February 4 next year, for DPP directions.