Man with bloodshot eyes when stopped by gardaí in Laois gest two years off road for drug driving

A man who had bloodshot eyes when stopped at a garda road traffic checkpoint was found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

Joseph O’Connor (27) of 34 Parkmore Manor, Roscrea, Co Tipperary appeared before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court charged with possession of drugs and attempting to drive a car while under the influence of an intoxicant at Mooreville, Rathdowney on May 13, 2019.

He was further charged with two counts of attempting to drive while under the influence of an intoxicant at Townparks, Borris-in-Ossory on August 19, 2019.

Garda Ross Foy gave evidence of stopping the defendant while on mobile patrol on May 13, 2019.

The defendant had bloodshot eyes and failed a roadside breath test.

A blood sample later came back positive for cannabis.

The defendant had one previous conviction for dangerous driving, but none for drug driving.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client admitted he had cannabis in his system.

She said he had mental health issues in the past but had given up drugs a number of months ago.

She said he had also taken cocaine at one point, but this was only a “momentary feature in his life”.

The defendant comes from a solid family and is currently on social welfare allowance.

A fine of €200 was imposed on the defendant along with a driving disqualification of two years.