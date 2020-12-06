Gardai warn of white van men offering bogus Covid-19 disenfection in Laois

Gardaí in the Laois, Offaly and Kildare Division are warning of a group of men who are offering to disinfect houses for Covid-19 in Laois after being alerted to the bogus operators in Portlaoise.

Gardaí says they have had reports of a white van with three males on board around Sheffield Cross area of Portlaoise on Saturday offering to spray houses to disinfect them for Covid-19 and looking for money for same.

Gardaí are advising members of the public to not engage but to report sightings to Portlaoise Garda station 057 8674100.

Gardaí also point out the as the men have transport, they will no doubt show up elsewhere.