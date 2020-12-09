Abbeyleix man allegedly slapped woman hard on face

An Abbeyleix man has been charged with two assaults against a woman and making threats to kill, on one occasion allegedly slapping her hard across the face and on another allegedly “hopping her off the patio door” with enough force to disturb the woman's teenage daughter who was upstairs.

At Portlaoise District Court, Joseph Delaney (35), 25 Balladine Drive, Abbeyleix, was charged with criminal damage, at Raheen, Abbeyleix, on July 20 last; assault causing harm, at 25 Balladine Drive, on June 9; theats to kill, at 25 Balladine Drive, on July 14; assault causing harm, at 25 Balladine Drive, on April 22; and dangerous driving, at Main Street, Abbeyleix, on July 7.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on April 22, 2020, the accused found messages on the injured party's phone and became aggressive. It is alleged that the accused hit her a hard slap across the face, which did not leave a mark but was very sore.

On a separate date, it was allegedly recorded on a phone that he had made threats to kill the injured party.

And on June 9, the accused again saw the phone of the injured party and became aggressive, allegedly pushing her around the house.

“He hopped her off the patio door,” alleged Sgt Kirby, going on to say that the bang was so loud the injured party's 14-year-old daughter came downstairs and told the accused to get out of the house.

It was also alleged that he grabbed the injured party by the arm and pulled her, and allegedly burnt her car keys and phone.

Sgt Kirby said there were no medical reports on the injured party in court.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts, Judge Catherine Staines accepted jurisdiction in the case.

The matter was put back to December 15 next, for a guilty plea to be entered, or a hearing date fixed.