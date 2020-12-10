Castletown man's 'highly complex' alleged mortgage fraud

A Castletown man has been charged with making gain or causing loss by deception in a case of alleged mortgage fraud that was described as “a highly complex investigation” at last week's Portlaoise District Court.

Ian Harte (57), with a listed address at Danganroe, Castletown, was charged with a number of counts of making gain or causing loss by deception, on dates between October 2006 and April 2007 involving Start Mortgages, Trimleston House, Clonskeagh, Dublin 4.

Barrister, Ms Suzanne Dooner said it was a complex case involving mortgage fraud and asked that a senior counsel be assigned to the defence.

Sgt JJ Kirby confirmed that the investigating garda in the case had said it was highly complex investigation.

Judge Catherine Staines granted defence a senior counsel. The matter was sent forward to Portlaoise Circuit Court on February 9 .

The accused was granted bail, with conditions attached that he resides at his listed address, and provides the gardaí with a contact telephone number.

Legal aid was assigned to Martin Hennessy solicitor, with one junior counsel and one senior counsel.