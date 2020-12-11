Portlaoise Prison inmate found with 'huge amount of drugs' behind bars

A 22-year-old man serving a sentence in Portlaoise Prison was discovered in possession of over €2,000 of heroin.

Daryl Goldby (22), 78 Fana Burca, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway, was charged at Portlaoise District Court with possession of a mobile phone, and possession of diamorphine with intent to supply.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 26, 2019, the accused was searched in Portlaoise Prison and found to have a mobile phone on him, as well as approximately 15 grammes of diamorphine to a value of €2,170.

The accused had 24 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Suzanne Dooner said that the accused was serving an eight-month sentence imposed in June for burglary.

“His big downfall is drugs,” said Ms Dooner, going on to say that he has been engaging with all available services in prison.

Judge Catherine Staines remarked that he had a huge amount of drugs in prison.

Ms Dooner replied that he had been under pressure to bring the drugs in as his brother was also in prison and the accused feared something would happen to his brother if he didn't comply.

“When did you start taking drugs?” asked Judge Staines.

“At a very young age – eight,” replied the accused. He went on to say that he was now clean of drugs and felt good.

“I'm delighted to hear you're off drugs, now I want to make sure you stay off them,” said Judge Staines.

The matter was put back to March 4 next year for a probation report.