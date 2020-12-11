Valuable wood chopping equipment stolen in Laois - Garda investigate

A garda investigation is underway into the theft of hydraulic rams from a pair of log-splitters in Castletown, Co Laois.

The theft took place from a yard between Saturday and Sunday evening, December 5/6.

Gardaí appealed to anybody who may be able to assist to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on: 057-8674100.

An investigation continues into the theft of a tractor on the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, November 22/233. The tractor was stolen in the Clonaslee area but later abandoned and recovered in the Redcastle area of Mountrath on November 23.

Anyone who may have witnessed the tractor travelling between Clonaslee and Mountrath is asked to get in touch with the Portlaoise Detective Unit at 057-8674100.