Bail refused in assault and breach of barring order case

A Laois man charged with an assault in which he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat putting her in fear has been remanded in custody after being refused bail.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, the man (aged 30), who cannot be named as the offences come under the domestic violence act, was charged with breach of a barring order, and assault, at a location in Laois on November 9.

The investigating garda gave evidence that when the accused was arrested on December 2, he told gardaí: “I didn't do anything.”

There was a State objection to bail.

Garda evidence outlined that on November 9, the accused allegedly committed an assault against the injured party and breached a barring order.

The State also said there was a report from Tusla which raised concerns about the injured party and her baby in relation to the alleged assault.

The injured party was present and gave evidence to the court in camera.

Judge Catherine Staines refused bail to the accused and remanded him in custody to appear back before the court on Tuesday, December 8, for the case to be heard.