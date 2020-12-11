Court hears of cocaine's devastating impact

Cocaine's devastating effects were highlighted in the case of a Portlaoise man charged with having nearly €500 of the drug.

Aaron Corcoran (23), 80 Aghnaharna Drv, Stradbally Rd, Portlaoise, was charged with drug possession, and possession for sale or supply, at Colliers Wood, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that on November 14 last, at 11.15pm, the accused's home was searched by gardaí and cocaine to a value of €470 was found in a shed.

The accused cooperated and and told gardaí he was supplying the drugs to his friends which was aaccepted by the State.

Mr Corcoran had no previous convictions. Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was taking the matter very seriously.

“The gardaí have done him a favour and made him reconsider his actions,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was a serious matter.

“Cocaine has a devastating effect on those addicted to it and the production of it causes misery in the countries where it's produced,” she said.

The case was adjourned to March 4 .