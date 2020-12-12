Rolex watches and over €90,000 seized in money laundering probe
The investigation was launched earlier this month
Luxury goods including two Rolex watches were seized with several thousand euro in cash in what Gardaí saying is a money-laundering investigation.
Gardaí say that following search operation was conducted in 11 properties across Tipperary on Friday, December 11. Residences and business premises were raided.
A garda statement said the following items of note were seized during the course of this investigation:
- Over €90,000 in cash
- 2 Rolex watches
- High-value designer goods
- Extensive financial documentation
Gardaí say a man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí say he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
