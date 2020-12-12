Rolex watches and over €90,000 seized in money laundering probe

Luxury goods including two Rolex watches were seized with several thousand euro in cash in what Gardaí saying is a money-laundering investigation.

Gardaí say that following search operation was conducted in 11 properties across Tipperary on Friday, December 11. Residences and business premises were raided.

A garda statement said the following items of note were seized during the course of this investigation:

- Over €90,000 in cash

- 2 Rolex watches

- High-value designer goods

- Extensive financial documentation

Gardaí say a man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí say he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.