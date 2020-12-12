Laois gardai appeal for help after big tool theft that could 'decimate' business

Laois Gardai need help from the public after a big theft of tools worth thousands of euro.

The Portlaoise Garda Detective Unit are investigating a burglary on Thursday night into Friday morning, December 10 to 11 between 10.30pm and 1.10am.

"A large quantity of power tools and stock was stolen. If you are offered items like these or see them for sale please let us know," said the appeal.

The brand of stolen products identified by Gardai are known as Oleo Mac. Chainsaws, hedge clippers, strimmers, angle grinders were among the haul of motorised tools were taken.

Some of the premium products which are described as being for 'professional use' retail at up to €500 a piece.

"If you saw anything suspicious in and around the Shraduff area of Clonaslee or in Clonaslee between those times or passed through the location and have dashcam footage please let our colleagues know," said the Garda appeal.

The Garda say the theft threatens a business.

"A crime like this has the potential to close a business in ordinary times but in Covid times can be decimating," said an appeal.

Contact tbe Gardai in Portlaoise or any Garda Station.