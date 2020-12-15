New CCTV cameras to catch illegal dumping not legal

New CCTV cameras bought and put up by Laois County Council at dumping black spots around the county cannot currently legally be used due to GDPR regulations.

The council has now applied to seek to change the law if necessary, so that footage of people dumping waste illegally can be used to bring legal action against them.

With the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) they have submitted a proposal to the Data Protection Commissioner, to ensure compliance with GDPR regulations.

“The usage of CCTV may need a legislative change to the Waste Management Act,” Laois County Council reported to the November council meeting.

The council has recently invested in new sets of cameras and has identified further locations to place them, with the help of local communities.

Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence that can result in an on-the-spot fine of €150, or a maximum fine of €3,000 if convicted in court.