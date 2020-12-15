Axe used in brothers fight in Abbeyleix

Two brothers from Abbeyleix have been charged with affray after an all-day drinking session led to a fight breaking out between them, with one brother attacking the other with an axe.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Robert Maher (22), Rushdale, Abbeyleix, was charged with affray, at Fr Breen Park, Abbeyleix, on April 2, 2020.

Drew Maher (20), of the same address and facing the same charge, failed to turn up in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sgt JJ Kirby described it as a very serious matter.

He said that on April 2 this year, the two brothers had been drinking all day when a row started between them and a fight broke out.

He said that Robert Maher picked up an axe at one point and hit his brother with it.

Sgt Kirby said that the accused received serious head injuries in the incident.

“Robert Maher came out the worst,” said Sgt Kirby, going on to say that the accused had spent a night in Beaumont Hospital.

Sgt Kirby also said that the other man received cuts and grazes.

The accused had two previous convictions.

Defence solicitor, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said: “It's extremely sad to find two brothers fighting with each other.”

She said that the accused and his brother no longer live together and they now get on with each other.

Defence handed in a letter from the accused's mother, and one from his employer.

Judge Catherine Staines said that before sentencing, she wanted to see a probation report on the accused.

The matter was adjourned to March 11, 2021.