Laois Gardaí say PLAN your Christmas night out to avoid assault

Laois, Offaly, Kildare Divisional Gardaí have issued some valuable advice to those socialising over Christmas that could prevent them being the victim of an assault.

"From this weekend people will start to get out and about to meet up and socialise. Please do it safely. We want everyone to enjoy celebrating the festive period but please do so safely," they advised.

"Have a plan and stick to it," say the Gardaí.