Port woman stole lottery tickets and scratch cards

A Portarlington woman stole lottery tickets, scratch cards and cash from a number of local shops as she was going through a turbulent period in her life, the district court heard.

Vicky Maher (34), 1 Spa Street, Portarlington, was charged with three counts of theft, from The Goodyear, Main Street Portarlington, on August 6, 2019; from Centra, Main Street, Portarlington, on August 24, 2019; and from Spar, Station Road, Portarlington, on April 9, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused took €100 cash from the till of The Good Year while the staff were distracted.

At Centra, she stole €110 of scratch cards and lottery tickets.

And at the Spar Shop, Portarlington, she stole scratch cards to a total of €105.

Sgt Kirby said the accused had 14 previous convictions, but none for this type of offending.

Defence solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had €200 in court by way of compensation.

He said the accused, a single mother of two, had been going through a very turbulent period in her life. He said she had gone through a very volatile break-up at the time and had been using tablets.

Judge Catherine Staines asked had the accused come to garda attention since then, to which Sgt Kirby replied that he believed she hadn't.

The matter was adjourned to March 18, 2021, for a probation report on the accused.

She was also directed to pay the balance of compensation, which Sgt Kirby said was €110.