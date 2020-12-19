Flagrant Covid-19 rules breaches uncovered by Gardaí in raids on shebeens, 'wet pubs' and gastro pubs

Gardaí have uncovered extensive breaches of Covid-19 breaches in pubs and other licensed and unlicensed premises across the country.

Gardaí detailed the breeches in in Limerick, Cork, Carlow and Meath:

• ‘Wet’ pubs open opening for clandestine business (eg: fresh pints, TV on and fire lighting).

• ‘Gastro-pubs’ failing to comply with Covid-19 regulations and guidelines (eg: no register in place, 12 tables occupied and no sign of food on any table & inspected at 22:45, 7 tables with 2 - 4 people at each within 2 metres of each other, no evidence of substantial meals, no face masks being worn by staff).

• ‘Shebeen’ premises (eg: search carried out in suspected shebeen, 30 people socialising, crowd wore no face coverings, no social distancing, consuming intoxicating liquor).



In all cases where breaches of Public Health regulations have been identified Gardaí say they will submit files to the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking advice as to how to proceed.

Gardaí says they continue to work with licensed premises, carrying out Inspections to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations adding that the vast majority of premises continue to be compliant but An Garda Síochána continues to find premises in breach of regulations.



Gardaí reminded everybody of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.



The police say Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.



Gardaí say they continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.