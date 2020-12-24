Two people arrested in midlands on foot of European Arrest Warrants

Gardaí attached to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) have, between Monday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 23, executed nine European Arrest Warrants.

Two of the arrests were made in the Midlands.

The warrants were issued from different authorities and refer to the following:

• The arrest of a 52 year old male in Wexford wanted for fraud offences in Poland.

• The arrest of a 43 year old male in Galway wanted for perjury and perverting the course of justice in the UK.

• The arrest of a 35 year old female in Mullingar wanted for immigration offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 63 year old male in Longford wanted for sexual offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 39 year old male in Naas, Kildare wanted for false imprisonment and drugs offences in Poland.

• The arrest of a 28 year old male in Dublin wanted for assault and drugs offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 32 year old male in Dublin wanted for participation in a criminal organisation and fraud offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 42 year old female in Dundalk, Louth wanted for drugs offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 46 year old male in Dublin wanted for hi-jacking, assault and criminal damage in the UK.

Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit remarked that, ‘the significant arrests over the last two days, coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime, supported by local members across the country, represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on international arrest warrants are brought to justice’.

All 9 have appeared before the High Court and are currently remanded to reappear before the High Court on 8th January 2021.