Driver arrested in Laois was five times over alcohol limit
Photo by Laois Gardaí of car seized in Laois
A driver has been arrested in Laois after being found to be five times over the legal alcohol limit.
The Laois Offaly Garda District has reported that a "drunk driver" was arrested by Laois Roads Policing Unit while on patrol in Abbeyleix.
The incident happened on Monday morning December 28.
"Driver has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court in the New Year".
