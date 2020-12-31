Introducing Portlaoise's Community Police team

Laois Garda Superintendent John Lawless introduced some of the new Portlaoise Community Policing Unit to Cathaoirleach Ms. Catherine Fitzgerald and Cllr Padraig Fleming in December at County Hall, Portlaoise.

The new Portlaoise Community Policing Unit is led by Sergeant Jason Hughes. He leads a team made up of Garda Joe Fahy, Garda Eoin Gardiner, Garda Andrea Byrne, Garda Olympia Sosinska, Garda Aran Grehan, Garda Annie Hunt and Garda Fergus Crowe.

Garda HQ says community policing developed as part of modernising the force is a partnership based, pro-active, community-orientated style of policing. It is focused on crime prevention, problem-solving and law enforcement, with a view to building trust and enhancing the quality of life of the entire community.

The Gardaí say units will work with the local community to prevent and detect crime.