Laois Offaly Kildare Gardaí appeal for help following fatal assault

Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault in Kildare not far from the border with Laois and Offaly.

Laois, Offaly, Kildare Divisional Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fatal assault and associated incidents which occurred in the Allenwood area in the early hours of today Sunday, January 3.

Gardaí say that at approximately 12:45 am, officers from Robertsown responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South.

A statement said silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a Red Renault Traffic van. Two vehicles were detained pending forensic examinations.

At 3.49 am Gardaí received a further call of another public order incident/ assault at Allenwood South. On arrival at the scene, Gardaí say they discovered an unconscious male lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought, and the man who was aged in his late 20s, was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí are making the following appeals for information:

* Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09 CN 6292 on the evening of Saturday, January 2 until 12:45 am on Sunday, January 3.

* Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area

* Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12 am and 4.30 am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.