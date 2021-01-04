Man killed in Allenwood assault named locally as Gardaí renew appeal

A man found dead in Kildare after an assault has been named locally as Offaly man Mark Loughlin from Edenderry.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 20s, was discovered on a public road in Allenwood, about 27km south of Edenderry, in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 3.

Laois, Offaly, Kildare Divisional Gardaí at Naas Garda Station are investigating all the circumstances of the assault and associated incidents.

Gardai from Robertstown responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South at approximately 0.45 am on Sunday.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a Red Renault Trafic van. On arrival at the scene, no complaint was forthcoming to gardaí but the two vehicles were detained pending forensic examination.

At 3.49 am, gardaí received a further call of another public order incident/assault at Allenwood South. On arrival at the scene, gardai discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought, and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are making a number of appeals for information, including on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09-CN-6292, on the evening of Saturday, January 2, until 0.45am on Sunday, January 3.

In an update on Monday, Gardaí said State post mortem was completed by State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han Suyin. The results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.