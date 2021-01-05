Lorry driver arrested after being found to be 10 times over drink driving limit

A lorry driver was arrested for drink driving this week in Louth after being found to be several times over the legal limit.

Drogheda Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at Bothar Brugha, Co. Louth when the truck was stopped.

The Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver was found to be 10 times over the legal limit for a specified driver when he was stopped by gardaí.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.