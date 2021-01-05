Laois Garda issue appeal following the recovery of stolen quads and tools
Stolen quads recovered by Laois Gardaí
The Portlaoise Garda Detective Unit is making an appeal to the owners of recently recovered stolen quads and tools during searches.
The property includes two Honda quads and one Suzuki quad. A Munich sool set was also recovered. Some property has serial numbers.
If you recognise or own this property please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100. PICTURES BELOW
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on