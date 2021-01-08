Four men arrested following Laois Airbnb damage

Four people were arrested following the thrashing of a house rented out online via Airbnb by a large group of party goers in Stradbally.

The unique earthen built Roundhouse in Stradbally was 'absolutely destroyed' according to its shocked owners, as reported by the Leinster Express recently. It had been rented out to a person claiming to be going hiking with work colleagues but instead held a party.

Laois Gardaí were called to the scene after a car was taken and used to do 'donuts' on the lawn around the house, churning it up the morning after the party.

They have since confirmed to the Leinster Express that an investigation is underway, following four arrests.

“There is an investigation into a report of criminal damage, and the circumstances around the damage. The Gardaí were called to the aftermath.

“Four men were arrested. They were not charged but the whole situation remains under investigation, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Gardaí also conducted an examination of the scene.

The Roundhouse in Stradbally is owned by the partner of Lisa Wilkinson who had described the mess and damage to the property. The house was left littered with empty beer cans and bottles, rubbish, and what Ms Wilkinson claimed were used nitrous oxide ‘laughing gas’ canisters, and “bags of cocaine everywhere.”

The owners had been alerted to the incident by locals on Sunday morning.

