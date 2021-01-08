Cross country thief stole over €5,000 from shops in Laois, Clare, Tipperary, Kildare, Offaly , Galway

A man who stole or gained by deception over €5,000 from shops across six counties has been given a suspended prison sentence on condition he pays back the money within six months.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Jiri Cervenak (29), with various addresses including one at 48 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, faced 15 charges under the theft act, including charges of stealing property, and charges of making gain by deception, at various shops in Laois, Clare, Tipperary, Kildare, Offaly and Galway, on dates between April 1, 2019, and March 8, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 12, 2020, the accused obtained €350 by using Paysafe vouchers that didn’t belong to him. The court heard that the accused had stolen the vouchers that he tried to use in the shop.

Judge Catherine Staines asked what the total loss was to the various stores, to which Sgt Kirby informed her that the total loss was €5,200.

The accused was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for one year on condition he pays back the money within six months.