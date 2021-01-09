BMW ownership cost speeding driver in Laois court

A man convicted of speeding was refused free legal aid after the State raised an objection, as he was driving a BMW at the time of the offence.

Anghel Horvat (20), 123 Block 3, Fortunes Lawn, Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, Co. Dublin, was charged with dangerous driving, at the M7 Ballydavis, Portlaoise, on November 28, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was driving at 180km/h in a 120km zone. He said the State would reluctantly accept a reduction of the charge to careless driving.

Defence, barrister Ms Suzanne Dooner said her client had been very apologetic when he was stopped by gardaí. She said he had travelled to pick up blood pressure tablets for his mother on the day in question.

Defence said that the accused, who has been living in Ireland for five years, needed his licence for work, as he supports his parents.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined him €100 and disqualified him from driving for three months. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

Ms Dooner requested legal aid in the case, but Sgt Kirby raised an objection on behalf of the State as the accused had been driving a BMW.

Ms Dooner said the car belonged to his parents. She said the accused lived at home and out of €350 a week from his wages he gave his parents €50.

Judge Staines said that as he still had €300 a week he had sufficient money to pay his solicitor, and refused legal aid.