Cork resident from Poland put off the road in Laois court for ‘outrageous’ M7 speed

A man who drove at the “outrageous” speed of 192km/h through Laois has been disqualified from driving for six months.

Damien Kalicinski (31), 3A Short Quay, Kinsale, Co. Cork, was charged with dangerous driving, at the M7 Ballydavis, on December 14, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was detected driving at 192km/h in a 120km zone.

Sgt Kirby said the State would very reluctantly accept a reduction of the charge to careless driving.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused, a Polish national, had fully cooperated with the gardaí. On the day in question, he had been going to Kildare Village to do Christmas shopping and he overlooked his responsibility.

Mr Fitzgerald said his client was renting a property and was on the cusp of meeting the rental costs, with a driving disqualification set to have significant consequences for him.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €100 and disqualified him from driving for six months, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

“Don’t ever drive at that speed again – it’s outrageous,” said Judge Staines.