Minority of pubs OUT of step with 'very good' Level 5 Covid-19 compliance, report Laois gardaí 

A small minority of publicans in Laois are facing prosecution over Level 5 coronavirus restrictions according to Laois Gardaí who have urged the public to contact them if they become aware of any types of breaches of the laws designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Commenting on Level 5 compliance in general by publicans and the general public, Garda Superintendent John Lawless said co-operation has been very good but there have been exceptions.

He said files are being prepared with a view to possible prosecution of some publicans.

"There is good compliance in relation to the pubs with a very small number of exceptions. We are dealing with those via files to the Director of Public Prosecutions," said the Portlaoised based officer.

In relation to general compliance, he said it is early days and building sites only shut down on Friday, January 8. However, he is encouraged by how the public is responding to the new Level 5.

"There is very good compliance to date," he said.

He added that further assessment would be carried out from Monday, January 11 when the latest set of restrictions are fully in operation.

He said there has been a noticeable reduction in traffic.

"They are staying home and we expect traffic to further reduce," he said.

The Superintendent said Gardaí would be monitoring amenity areas such as the Slieve Bloom mountains. He called on the public to avoid those areas for their own sake and people who live in those areas.

He said youths and teenagers gathering has not been a major problem to date mainly due to the weather. Nevertheless, he advised people to contact gardaí if they are aware of this or any other breaches of the Level 5 restrictions.

"We'll deal with it. Any breaches that people suspect we would ask them to contact us," he said.

If you have concerns that people in your community are not complying with health guidelines or there are concerns about particular, the public is asked to please call their nearest Laois, Offaly, Kildare Garda Division stations.