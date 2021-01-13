Laois man charged with assault and criminal damage

A Portlaoise man has been sent forward to the circuit court charged with a number of assault causing harm offences and criminal damage.

Paul Scully (38), Pallas Big Portlaoise, was charged with assault causing harm, at Clonreher, Portlaoise, on April 4, 2020; May 4, 2019; and on a date unknown between April 1 and April 6, 2020. He was also charged with criminal damage, on a date unknown between April 1 and April 6, 2020.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Garda Amy Duffy served a book of evidence on the accused.

The accused was sent forward to the next sitting of Portlaoise Circuit Court on February 9 next. He was granted bail, with conditions attached that he have no contact with any witnesses in the case, he stay away from a named family, he not enter the Scully farm, he reside at his listed address, and he be contactable on his mobile phone.

Defence is solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald, with one junior counsel assigned.