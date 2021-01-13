Shouted obscenities shouted at Gardaí

A Portlaoise man who shouted obscenities at the gardaí has been placed on probation.

At Portlaoise District Court, David Delaney (23), Clonad, Portlaoise, was charged with failure to comply with the directions of the gardaí, and threatening or abusive behaviour, at Clonroosk View, Portlaoise, on June 24, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the gardaí were dealing with an incident at Clonroosk when the accused became aggressive and started shouting obscenities at them.

When the gardaí went to arrest him he ran into a house.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick admitted her client had been causing trouble at the time. She said he was now on a bond from the circuit court to be of good behaviour.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the offence had happened two years and the accused was now on a probation bond before the circuit court.

Saying she would give him an opportunity, the judge applied the probation act, section 1.2.