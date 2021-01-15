Number of people fined on drugs charges at Laois court

A number of people appearing on drugs charges were offered the benefit of paying a fine to the court poor box at Thursday's sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

The first time offenders availed of the once off opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.

Wayne Waldron, (27) 74 St. Joseph's Terrace, Portarlington was charged with possession of cannabis herb at that address on February 22, 2020. He was told to pay €300 to the court poor box.

Michael Nevin (24) of 7 Oakpark, Portlaoise was charged with possession of cocaine at the Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise on December 21, 2019. He also availed of the fine of €300.

Mateusz Renka (20) of 187 Maryborough Village, Portlaoise was charged with possession of ten ecstasy tablets to the value of €100 on October 18, 2019. He was fined €300.

Daniel Tuohy (33) of 12 Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick was charged with possession of cannabis herb at that address on February 26, 2020. He was fined €300.

Finally, Craig Lawlor (22) of 128 St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise was charged with possession of cannabis herb, worth €15, at Lower Main Street, Portlaoise on February 12, 2020. He was fined €80.