Burglary of private home near Laois M7 motorway

There was a burglary of a house in Laois near the M7 motorway on Friday evening, January 15.

The Portlaoise Garda Detective Unit is asking the public for their assistance in the investigation.

"Portlaoise Detective Unit are investigating a Burglary that occurred at a private dwelling on the 15th January 2021.

"We are particularly interested in any sightings of vehicles or individuals that were acting suspiciously on the Old Dublin Road between The Heath/Emo/Ballybrittas to Monasterevin between 5pm and 7pm.

"We are seeking out any CCTV or dashcam footage from along that route also," they said.

Call Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111