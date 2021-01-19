Judge criticises driver for failing to remain at scene

A driver who struck another car and failed to remain at the scene appeared before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

John Cawley (20) of No 3 Park Fillogue, Enniskerry, Wicklow was charged with no insurance and failure to remain at the scene of an accident at College Avenue, Mountmellick on October 27, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Cawley had crashed into a parked car, had no insurance and failed to produce insurance, and had left the scene of the crash.

In total, €950 worth of damage had been done.

Defence solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said that at the time of the incident Mr Cawley had just turned 19.

He was driving his mother-in-law's car and had undertaken a short journey to facilitiate a family member. When doing this he struck another car.

He was insured on a different car, but not on the one he was driving when this incident occurred.

He had since given his own car to his mother-in-law and had undertaken ten lessons for his driving test. He had done his best to right the situation and had compensated everyone concerned.

Judge Catherine Staines asked why insurance was needed if people were going to be doing this.

“Someone could have been seriously injured. That is why our premiums are so high. Why did he leave the scene.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said that he panicked. He had made effort every to make things right. He was of young years and was not dealing with it well.

Judge Staines fined him €200 and disqualified him for six months for no insurance and fined him €100 for failing to remain at the scene.

“He left the scene and and was caught,” she noted.

She took into consideration that he had paid compensation.