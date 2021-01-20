Man and woman remanded for preparation of Book of Evidence

A man and woman facing a number of drugs charges were remanded on continuing bail to allow preparation for a Book of Evidence, when they appeared at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Before the court was Christopher Carroll (37) of 7 Seskin Court, Portlarington and Fiona Sutton (37) of 82 Rossvale, Portlaoise.

The charges relate to April 8, 2020 at the address of 82 Rossvale, Portlaoise.

They are charged with possession of cannabis herb, possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply, possession of controlled drugs over €13,000 for unlawful sale or supply, possession of MDMA, Alprazolam, possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol and possession for unlawful sale or supply.

The court was told it would take six weeks for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.

Both were remanded on continuing bail to March 11.