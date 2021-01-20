Suspended prison sentence for driving with no insurance whilst disqualified

A man who drove without insurance and a licence and who did so whilst disqualified received a suspended prison sentence at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Martin Cermak (21) of 88 Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, Portlaoise was charged with driving with no licence and insurance at Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills on December 20, 2020. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Defence Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Cermak took the chance and drove for what was “a short journey.”

He had no excuse. Mr Fitzgerald stressed that he was a hard worker.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a three month prison sentence, suspended for one year and disqualified him from driving for five years.