Laois Kildare drug addicts using trains to get Covid-19 Dublin lockdown fix

Gardaí are reported to be increasing patrols on trains from Laois and Kildare towns to Dublin due to a claimed increase in drug addicts travelling during the lockdown.

It's reported that under a special policing plan, gardai have been working closely with Irish Rail to tackle the problem on different routes but are targeting Laois Kildare trains.

The Irish Independent reports that community policing units have been deployed to train stations and to travel on trains.

A senior source told the Independent: “They are using the rail network to travel to train stations in west Dublin such as Clondalkin/Fonthill or the city centre from towns such as Portlaoise, Portarlington, Newbridge and Kildare so that they can buy drugs and then travel back to their home towns".

Irish Rail have reportedly provided gardai with a timetable of trains with the worst drugs and anti-social behaviour issues. Most are said to be morning services.

People cannot travel five kilometres from their home under Level 5 but two men reportedly received fixed penalty notices for not observing the travel restrictions at Kildare train station recently.

Gardaí in the Laois Offaly Kildare Division have patrolled trains on an ongoing basis but this appears to be an escalation of operations.