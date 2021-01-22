A woman became “extremely aggressive” towards Gardaí when she asked to leave a property, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday.

Before the court was Susan Byrne of 10 Jessop Street, Portlaoise.

She was charged with intoxication and the use of threatening words or behaviour at Rathevan Close, Portlaoise on January 4 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on January 4, Gardaí were called to a property at Rathevan Close after midnight.

A woman had been asked to leave the property. She became extremely aggressive towards the Gardaí and was subsequently arrested.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald she that Ms Byrne was a 55-year old widow and had been a law abiding citizen up to a year ago.

After her husband died she had suffered from mental health issues and had received medication. She had embarked on a new romance and, on the night in question, had had words with a male. The combination of the strong medication mixed with alcohol had led to her reaction and behaviour.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was very serious for the Gardaí to have to engage with people in these circumstances.

She adjourned the case to May 6 for a probation report.